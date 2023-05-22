Jennifer Lawrence’s Cannes Look Featured Flip Flops & A Christian Dior Gown

Scroll To See More Images

Jennnifer Lawrence spent her weekend walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most formal and highly-anticipated film events of the year. From a distance, Jennifer Lawrence’s Cannes Film Festival look fit right in with the black tie glamour and elegance of the event, but with one misstep, the secret beneath Lawrence’s look was revealed. Yes, it’s what it looks like—Jennifer Lawrence wore a casual pair of black flip-flops on the Cannes red carpet—and she would’ve got away with it too if it weren’t for those cascading steps.

Jennifer Lawrence attended the festival in France to celebrate the film Bread and Roses. Lawrence is a producer on the documentary film created by Afghan filmmaker, Sahra Mani. Bread and Roses follows the story of women living in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021.

The actress looked radiant and comfortable on the carpet for the premier of the film Anatomy of a Fall thanks to her winning combination of wardrobe choices. Lawrence matched the carpet in a vibrant red gown by Christian Dior. The dress featured a ruffled neckline, thin straps, and a wide floor-length skirt. She elegantly carried a matching red stole on her arms and accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. spiral diamond necklace.

She wore her long blonde hair down and straight with a center part. Jennifer Lawrence kept her makeup simple and matched a red lip to the color of her gown. While Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes weren’t visible when she was just posing on the carpet, they made a brief appearance when she held her gown up to walk down the stairs.

The Cannes Film Festival notoriously has a strict dress code and has reportedly turned attendees away in the past for not wearing heels. The official dress code states that attendees must be in a dinner jacket or evening dress for screenings. This year, Zach Weiss, a writer for Vogue, was turned away for wearing a dinner jacket that was “too colorful”.

Many people have criticized the festival for having outdated dress code standards. In 2018, Kristen Stewart walked onto the Cannes red carpet and removed her heels to go barefoot in protest. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Stewart said, “I feel like you can’t ask people that anymore — it’s a given. If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to bend the festival’s unofficial rules. She did, however, wear a pair of strappy heels to the Bread and Roses photocall with another Christian Dior look.

Lawrence celebrated the documentary in a shimmery grey knit dress. The partially-sheer gown featured an open back with ruched details. She accessorized with a pair of diamond drop earrings. Instead of wearing a necklace or bracelets, Lawrence opted for a simple, classic watch on her right wrist.

She changed her hair and makeup for the photocall. Lawrence wore her hair in a wavy updo at the nape of her neck with natural glam makeup.