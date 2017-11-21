Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Why She Didn’t Sue Her Nude Photo Hacker

Jennifer Lawrence‘s world was rocked in 2014 when someone hacked into her iCloud, stole albums’ worth of nude photos, and leaked them on the internet. Now, three years after the hack, the 27-year-old actress is opening up about the experience and how she still feels residual effects from the invasion of privacy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast, Lawrence reflected on the initial shock she felt when she learned that her naked pictures were online. What hurt her the most was how accessible her naked body was to anybody with an internet connection.

“When the hacking thing happened—it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put into words. I think that I am still actually processing,” Lawrence said. “I feel like I got gangbanged by the fucking planet. There was not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You could just be at a barbecue and someone could just pull it up on their phone.”

After the hack, Lawrence revealed that an attorney approached her about potentially suing Apple and the hacker over the leak. Though, after realizing that suit won’t take her nude photos off the internet, Lawrence turned the attorney down. She admitted that the photos were intended for her boyfriend at the time, actor Nicholas Hoult.

“None of that was going to bring me peace and none of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick, the person they were intended for,” she said.

To this day, Lawrence still struggles with the incident. She recalled an experience a year and a half ago when someone came up to her and called her a role model to young girls. The conversation prompted Lawrence run into the bathroom and sob. “I felt like an impostor or I felt like I can’t believe someone still feels that way,” she said.

Unfortunately, Lawrence and celebrities aren’t the only victims of nude photo leaks and revenge porn. Good on her for speaking out to help others in similar situations.