Jennifer Lawrence Explains the Totally Legit Reason Why She’s Rude to Fans

If you ever get denied a selfie by Jennifer Lawrence, now you know why. In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress bonded with comedian Adam Sandler over the pitfalls of fame and the lengths she goes to protect herself from becoming a spectacle.

Lawrence revealed that she’s often rude to fans who approach her in public to defend herself from people who “assume they’re [her] best friend.” The “Mother!” actress, who has been open about no longer taking selfies with fans, admitted that she frequently ignores people or tells them straight-up “no” if they ask for a picture.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge asshole,” Lawrence said. “That’s my only way of defending myself.”

Lawrence—who admitted that things are catastrophically worse when she’s in public with her friend, Amy Schumer (“As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re fucked”)—reenacted her reaction to fans who approach her at restaurants when she’s at dinner with friends and family. “I’ll see someone walking toward my table and I’ll go [shaking finger],” Lawrence said. “They’ll be like, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ I’m like, ‘No!'”

Though it’s not the most subtle tactic, we’re sure that Lawrence’s point-blank honesty gets the idea across that she’s not a zoo animal to be ogled at. Fame, especially at Lawrence’s level, is scary and difficult, and we can’t knock her for coming up with her own way to deal with it—even if it is being rude to her fans.