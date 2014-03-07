Flashback Friday: That Time Jennifer Lawrence Wore Flip Flops on the Red Carpet

An interesting fact you may or may not know about Jennifer Lawrence: Before she made it big as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading ladies, she was a teen model. In a way, she’s taken up that role again now, as the face of French fashion house Dior.

But way before she had the support of a high-fashion label behind her—including wearing nothing but their couture gowns to any and all major public events—she showed up to the red carpet like this. Check it out:

Here’s an 18-year-old J. Law arriving to the Venice Film Festival in 2008, wearing what every other 18-year-old girl was wearing in 2008: a black tank top, flared light jeans, and brown leather Rainbow flip flops. (Clearly, not all models are incredibly stylish in their down time.)

This was obviously before the era of Lawrence’s ongoing collaboration with mega celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe; we shudder to think how Zoe would respond to this outfit now.