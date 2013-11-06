Links to Click: Jennifer Lawrence’s New Pixie, Alexander Wang Parties With M.I.A., More

The Internet today saw some impressive haircuts, and even more impressive cat jumping. Read on to learn more!

1. Ah, it’s true. Jennifer Lawrence is the latest in a very long line of starlets who are chopping off all their hair. [Beauty High]

2. M.I.A. hosted her album release party in New York’s Bushwick neighborhood last night as part of Soho House’s Satellite Nights series, and elusive designer Alexander Wang was amongst the guests. [StyleCaster Inbox]

3. Jessica Biel stepped onto the red carpet last night wearing a Chanel dress and a very interesting eyeliner choice. Find out how to recreate it! [Daily Makeover]

4. Want to use your microwave to prepare Thanksgiving dinner? That’s totally cool, according to celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. [The Vivant]

5. You will not believe how high this Japanese cat can jump. High, and far. [Kotaku]

6. Sarah Jessica Parker has joined Twitter! Her handle: SJP, natch. [Twitter]

7. Social commentary, much? Kanye West wore a Confederate flag on a shopping trip to Barneys. [The Cut]

8. The Supreme Court is currently arguing really important things… like the definition of “clothing.” [The Atlantic]