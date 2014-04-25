Is Jennifer Lawrence Engaged to Nicholas Hoult?

It would seem that Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her beau/”X-Men” co-star Nicholas Hoult are still going strong after a July 2013 rekindling, if their cuddly behavior while on a recent trip to London is to be believed. They were spotted out and about shopping, enjoying glasses of wine at a café, and even having dinner with designer Tom Ford. And you might notice something else interesting in the photos: a giant ring on J. Law’s left ring finger.

On shots shared via the Daily Mail, Lawrence is shown cuddling with Nicholas and rocking a large, marquis-cut turquoise stone on her engagement finger. The two seem very much in love, so we have to pose the question: are they getting ready to tie the knot in the not-so-distant future?

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time engagement rumors have swirled around the couple. Back in February, OK! magazine ran a cover story declaring that the two were betrothed, after Hoult proposed in front of Lawrence’s family with a $250,000 ring, and that Lawrence had allegedly claimed she wants four kids with her fiancé.

Reps for the pair soon came out denying the story as completely false at the time—but that doesn’t mean they aren’t engaged now. When she was out and about in New York earlier this week for a shopping trip, Lawrence seemed to be consciously hiding her left hand from the paparazzi (see the shot below), a sign that she could be trying to conceal an engagement from the public spotlight!

Head to Daily Mail to see the close-up shots of J. Law’s ring, and decide for yourself: is she engaged to her on-again off-again beau? Sound off and tell us what you think!