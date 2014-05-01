Jennifer Lawrence Named Sexiest Woman in the World by FHM

Here’s another thing Jennifer Lawrence will surely pretend so isn’t a big deal: FHM has named the Oscar-winner the sexiest woman in the world.

The “Hunger Games” actress, 23, nabbed the top spot for the first time, with the British publication eloquently calling her “so freaking awesome.”

So, who else made the cut? The list features 100 women and the top 10 is a bit odd, with stars like Kaley Cuoco and Nicole Scherzinger falling high on the list—not that they aren’t sexy, but American men likely wouldn’t put them at the top of a sexiest women in the world roundup.

Number two on the list British starlet Michelle Keegan, followed by Rihanna, “Blurred Lines” hottie Emily Ratajkowski, Cuoco (those Brits love her—she was number 6 last year), Mila Kunis (who clocked un at number 1 last year), Beyoncé, Brit reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh, Scherzinger, and Scarlett Johansson, who was number 49 last year.

Head over to FHM now to see the entire list.