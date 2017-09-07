Jennifer Lawrence Nailed the Naked Dress Look Twice This Week

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to make a comeback. After months of staying out of the spotlight, the 27-year-old actress is back and hotter than ever, at least judging from the crazy-sheer dress she wore to the U.K. premiere of her upcoming film, “Mother!”, on Wednesday night.

Though Lawrence has been known to sport daring looks from time to time, her recent see-through Atelier Versace dress has to take the cake for her most naked outfit yet. The gown featured a slinky fabric that transitioned from silver chainmail up top to white netting toward the bottom. To make things even sexier, it also boasted a sultry open back.

The dress isn’t the only sheer ensemble Lawrence has sported recently. A day earlier, on Tuesday, Lawrence showed up at the Venice Film Festival in a see-through—wait for it—ball gown while walking the red carpet. The Dior dress, which included airy polka-dot tulle, was 100-percent sheer in the bodice, with embroidered flowers strategically placed over Lawrence’s nipples.