Jennifer Lawrence Once Got Naked in Kris Jenner’s Closet and Asked Kim Kardashian to Dress Her

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” super-fan. (She’s built a shrine to the family on the set of a movie before.) So when we heard that the 27-year-old actress got drunk, stripped down butt-naked, and talked about farts within hours of meeting the reality TV family, we weren’t too surprised by her instant level of comfort. (Though the story is still wild as hell.)

On Thursday, J-Law subbed in as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where she invited none-other than Kim Kardashian as her first guest. The conversation instantly started on a high note with Jennifer asking Kim how she feels about her ex-husband Reggie Bush‘s new wife looking exactly like her. “Oh, this is going to be fun,” Kim said.

Then it got down to business: the infamous Kardashian-Jenner naked story. A couple weeks ago, Jennifer went over to Kris Jenner‘s house for dinner. The two ended up getting super-drunk and by the time Kim and her husband, Kanye West, arrived, things were well on their way to getting cray-cray. “I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kim said.

At some point, Jennifer asked Kim if Kanye could style her. Obliging, Kim told Jennifer to head up to Kris’s closet. When Kim walked in, she found Jennifer nude, which is when she called downstairs telling Kanye not to come up. Eventually, Kim took matters into her own hands and put Jennifer into one of Kris’s dresses, which Jennifer eventually took home and low-key stole.

“I come back in, and you’re fully butt naked. I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to intercom downstairs and tell him to not come upstairs.’ And we put on one of my mom’s dresses and you wore it throughout the whole dinner,'” Kim said.

Jennifer then segued into asking Kim if she farts in front of Kanye. After a long awkward laugh, Kim responded, “I don’t fart. What are you talking about?” So much secondhand embarassment—but also, props to J-Law for keeping it real (and extremely entertaining).

That’s when Jennifer continued her dinner story, saying she asked Kim for Gas-X to alleviate nervous gas pain in her side. She recalled the request earning quite a reaction from her hosts. “I asked you to get me Gas-X and I remember Kanye looking down the dinner table being like, ‘Oh. My. God. She farts!'”

The dinner story ends there, but luckily for us, there are about 18 minutes more of Kardashian-Lawrence banter that’ll definitely get you LOL-ing. Watch the entire interview below. (The dinner story begins at 1:35.)