Why We Don’t Buy The Rumored Jennifer Lawrence-Kristen Stewart Feud

Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of the teen world right now, starring in the biggest young adult fiction movie franchise of the season (“The Hunger Games,” duh) and generally winning (mostly) everyone over with her overall quirkiness. “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart used to sit at the top of the teen movie heap, but the film franchise ended in 2012, and since then, a rather public cheating scandal, a breakup with boyfriend Rob Pattinson, and a less-than-stellar post-“Twilight” film career (anybody bother seeing her in “On the Road”?) caused Stewart’s star to fade slightly.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some from trying to whip up some ridiculous Lawrence vs. Stewart drama. Or in tween terms, Katniss vs. Bella conflict. The source of the drama? A boy, of course. “Sources” are saying that J.Law isn’t thrilled that her on-off boyfriend Nicholas Hoult is working on the new sci-fi thriller “Equals” with K.Stew. Said an unnamed source: “[Lawrence] doesn’t trust her.”

We say: Don’t buy it. We bet it’s all a bunch of manufactured brouhaha designed to pit two already-compared women against each other.

Of course there’s always going to be some story about these two: They’re a couple of the biggest young actresses in Hollywood right now and two of the biggest actresses that tween and teen girls look up to. But it simply reinforces tired old tropes about girlish insecurities, cat fights and jealousy.

Think of it another way: Could you ever imagine a similar story coming out about, say, Andrew Garfield being worried about Emma Stone starring in a movie with Liam Hemsworth (who also may have cheated on Miley Cyrus with January Jones)? No, you couldn’t. We’re totally ready to believe, though, that one woman would worry about the delicate sanctity of her relationship when faced with the possibility of her boyfriend coming in contact with another woman.

But we’re hoping you think twice before believing those kinds of rumors, because what, really, do they reinforce, other than our own worst insecurities and doubts? Plus, odds are, both Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart are way too busy with the business of being Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart to worry about what the other one is up to.