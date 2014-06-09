Jennifer Lawrence Will Be Playing Miracle Mop Inventor in Next Big Role

Welp, it looks like Jennifer Lawrence has bagged her next big role. “The Hunger Games” actress will star in the David O. Russell film “Joy,” where she’ll be playing Miracle Mop inventor, Joy Mangano.

Lawrence (who’s clearly becoming something of a muse to Russell—she won and Oscar and was nominated for one in “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” respectively) will play the Long Island housewife-turned-mogul who created the Miracle Mop and Huggable Hangers.

Russell will be directing the film from the screenplay written by “Bridesmaids” scribe Annie Mumolo, and—according to reports—it’s set for a Christmas Day 2015 release, clearly positioning itself as an Oscar contender.

Last month, J. Law appearance on “Live with Kelly and Michael” where she talked about the film and its origins.

“[David O. Russell] recently texted me at, I think, four in the morning and was like, ‘I think I want to make a movie about the woman who invented the [Miracle] Mop. You want to do it?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,'” Lawrence recounted in her typical “no bod deal” manner.

She went on to add, “I could just imagine David looking at somebody mopping and being like, ‘Yeah, that’s my next screenplay.’

Joy Mangano started off her inventing career while volunteering at an animal hospital when she created a fluorescent flea collar to keep pets safe. After the idea was realeased by another company, she vowed to bring her own to the marketplace the next time she thought of one.

She came up with the idea for the miracle mop in 1990, and—after selling the mops locally—she brought them to the market. She now holds over 100 patents, appears regularly on HSN, and has made millions upon millions of dollars.