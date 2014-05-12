Who Wore Jason Wu Better: Karlie Kloss or Jennifer Lawrence?

In what we consider to be a highly notable break from her incredibly long streak of wearing nothing but Dior to red carpet appearances, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the New York premiere of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” this weekend in a velvet slip dress from Jason Wu’s Fall 2014 collection.

J. Law sexed up the look by slicking her short haircut back on one side and rocking a bright red lip; her jewelry was super-minimal and she carried a tiny evening clutch. It’s a very different vibe from the one Wu initially went for on the runway, when he sent model (and recently enrolled Harvard student) Karlie Kloss down the catwalk in the dress, covered by an on-trend oversize black coat, no jewelry, and barely any makeup. Check it out:

Lawrence—who’s a celebrity face of Dior—has spent the last year in ball gown-inspired creations from the label’s creative director Raf Simons, so this slinky structure is vastly different from what we’re use to seeing the Academy Award-winner wear.

Who do you think wore this dress better: Jennifer Lawrence or Karlie Kloss? Vote below!