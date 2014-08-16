Jennifer Lawrence is Dating Chris Martin: Report

Whaaaaat? Here’s a bit of celebrity news we never saw coming: Jennifer Lawrence is dating Chris Martin.

According to E! News, the Oscar winner and the Coldplay frontman have been spending ‘quality time’ together since late June, around the time Jen broke up with her on-off boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

This news—which “multiple sources” have confirmed to E!— comes on the heels of a report that Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow is dating ‘Glee’ co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Lawrence, 24, clearly has a thing for English guys—Hoult was a Brit and she told U.K. paper the Sun in January “I’m a big fan of all things British. I get to spend some time there now and again and I like that I can go for fish and chips wearing the most awful outfit and it’s cool, you know?’ (Actually no, we have no idea what you’re talking about, but these types of quotes have become par for the Jennifer Lawrence course.)

Plus, there’s a work connection between the 37-year-old singer and Jen: She recently completed filming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” and last year, Coldplay recorded the song “Atlas,” which was featured on “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack.

Whether this news is legit or not, it’s clear Lawrence is the opposite of Paltrow in one big way: While Gwyneth has become notorious for her alienating, pretentious, one percent-y quotes, while Lawrence has become just as known for her overwhelmingly “I’m normal” remarks, often driving he point home publicly that she’s just your average girl. With an Oscar. And a Dior contract.

What do you think of Martin and Lawrence and as a couple? Weigh in!