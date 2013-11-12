Jennifer Lawrence Looked Stunning In Dior Last Night (And So Did Her Short Hair)

Jennifer Lawrence is on a tear right now, promoting the “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” The promotional tour is being cheekily dubbed Lawrence’s “Tour de Dior,” because of the 23-year-old’s role as the spokesperson for Miss Dior, and we certainly aren’t minding seeing her decked out in tons of glamorous dresses. For the film’s world premiere at London’s Leicester Square, JLaw wore this stunning draped white silk satin gown with sequined panel, which was a part of Dior’s Couture Fall 2013 collection.

We’re loving the open back, and the way it flirts with her new, shorter haircut.

What do you think of Jennifer’s look?