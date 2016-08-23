Jennifer Lawrence Tops ‘Forbes’ Best-Paid Actresses List—Again

It’s safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence is laughing all the way to the bank. Forbes announced today that she tops their highest-paid actresses list again this year, for the second time in a row. Not only that, she totally blows her competition out of the water: She made $46 million between June 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016, which happens to be $13 million more than the actress who came in second. Who happens to be Melissa McCarthy, in case you were wondering. And we know you were, don’t lie.

Lawrence mostly made her billz from her final “Hunger Games” installment, as well as a huge upfront fee for “Passengers,” which is coming this December. She didn’t make as much as last year—$52 million—but we’re not feeling terribly bad for her, TBH. As for McCarthy, she made $10 million more this year than last, thanks to a huge paycheck for “Ghostbusters,” among other things.

Here are the top 10 earners, according to Forbes:

1. Jennifer Lawrence, $46 million

2. Melissa McCarthy, $33 million

3. Scarlett Johansson, $25 million

4. Jennifer Aniston, $21 million

5. Fan Bingbing, $17 million

6. Charlize Theron, $16.5 million

7. Amy Adams, $13.5 million

8. Julia Roberts, $12 million

9. Mila Kunis, $11 million

10. Deepika Padukone, $10 million

Go, team!