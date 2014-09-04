Jennifer Lawrence Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Action Heroine Ever

In the wake of a pretty disturbing photo hacking scandal, Jennifer Lawrence finally has reason to celebrate—she’s landed a spot in the 2015 edition of Guinness World Records.

Thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen in the wildly successful Hunger Games franchise, J.Law has earned the title as the highest-grossing action movie heroine, ever. Combined, “The Hunger Games” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” have grossed more than $1.52 billion internationally.

Considering that there are still two more Hunger Games movies on the horizon with “Mockingjay: Part One” debuting in November and part two hitting theaters in 2015, it’s safe to say it’s going to be pretty hard for anyone to knock Lawrence out of this spot for quite a while.

Meanwhile, Lawrence isn’t the only one of our favorite stars who has earned a place in the newest edition of the Guinness World Records. One Direction has earned a spot as the first British boy band to reach the top of the US charts with three consecutive albums, while Miley Cyrus now holds the record for most searched-for pop star online.