Jennifer Lawrence FaceTimed With The Kardashians & It Was Hilarious

There’s a new mom-ager in town and her name is JLaw. Apparently, Jennifer Lawrence FaceTimes the Kardashians all the time. The Oscar Award-winning actress called Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian during last night’s most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The call was definitely a surprise, but in traditional JLaw form, it was also absolutely hysterical.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress made an unexpected cameo on the show when Disick called Kris Jenner to inform her of Art Vandelay’s return. (For those of you not up-to-date, Art Vandelay is Khloé’s pseudonym, her art persona). But it wasn’t Jenner who answered the call—it was “Jennifer fucking Lawrence.” Lawrence has long been a fan of KUWTK so we’re not surprised she was thrilled to make an appearance on the show. And she took her role ~very~ seriously.

“Not that you’re not very famous and beautiful, but could I talk to Kris?” Disick asked.

“I am the new Kris,” Lawrence retorted.

Then she went on—filling in as the *perfect* momager—to tell Khloé how proud she was of her artwork. “I honestly think that that piece is completely legit,” the Hunger Games star said. The Red Sparrow actress then went on to say what a fun time she and Kris were having together. She then elaborated further and totally roasted the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, by saying that she and Kris “wouldn’t be having this much fun” if the other KUWTK stars were with them. LOL. Good one Jennifer.

Khloé and Disick were not upset at all by the acclaimed actresses “diss.” The two laughed it off. The 28-year-old then wrapped up her little act by saying, “So, bye-bye. I love you all, you make me so proud every day.” And in classic Jenner form, she said, “You’re doing great, sweetie! You’re doing great!”

Fans were thrilled at Lawrence’s cameo.