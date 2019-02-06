Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged After 8 Months of Dating—Meet Her Fiancé

It’s official: J-Law is off the market. Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, and it’s no surprise that her ring is “massive.” Lawrence and Maroney, a New York City art dealer, had been dating for eight months before Maroney popped the question this week, People reports.

According to Page Six, the Oscar winner was seen celebrating her engagement at Raoul’s, a French restaurant in New York City, where she was spotted wearing a “massive ring” as reveled in the moment with her friends and family. It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” a source told Page Six.

Lawrence and Maroney have been dating since June when their mutual friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them. Since then, they’ve had a whirlwind romance, which included trips to Paris and Rome and romantic dates in their hometown of New York City. While in Paris in August, a source told People that the couple “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands.”

In August, Lawrence and Maroney had a run-in with two of the actress’s exes at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite, which stars Nicholas Hoult, Lawerence’s longtime ex, and Emma Stone, one of The Hunger Games star’s closest friends. Also in attendance at the premiere was Lawrence’s other ex, Darren Aronofsky, whom she broke up with in November 2017.

No photos of Lawrence’s engagement ring yet, but if it’s really as “massive” as sources claim, her Oscar has some competition in the shiny-item contest. Congrats to the happy couple.