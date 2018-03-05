Here Is Jennifer Lawrence Drunkenly Climbing Over Oscars Seats with Wine

There are a lot of things you can expect from the Oscars: a lukewarm-funny opening monologue, a joke about Meryl Streep‘s bajillion nominations, and a drunk Jennifer Lawrence. This year, the latter happened before the show even began, and TBH, we can’t blame her.

Minutes before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to open the 2018 Academy Awards, the 27-year-old “Red Sparrow” actress was seen stumbling to her seat with a full glass of white wine. But instead of going down the aisle and sliding into her seat the regular way, J-Law decided to be creative and climbed over rows and rows of chairs before plopping herself down. And she did it without spilling a splash of her wine glass. (Now, that’s an Oscars pro.)

You can say what you want about J-Law, but hey, at least she’s efficient.