Jennifer Lawrence Looks Predictably Photoshopped in New Miss Dior Ads

Miss Dior’s It-girl of the moment, Jennifer Lawrence, first saw a shot from her own campaign for the handbag arm of the French brand on the Oscars red carpet in February. When asked how she thought she looked, she responded, “That doesn’t look like me at all. I love Photoshop more than anything in the world. People don’t look like that.”

And the star’s second effort for the fashion house is, to be frank, just as touched-up Lawrence looks gorgeous, of course, and highly chic but she also doesn’t really look like we’re used to seeing her. Her face has been slimmed down and washed out to achieve that iconic Dior look, while all signs of pores and lines have been erased.

