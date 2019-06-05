Jennifer Lawrence Just Rocked the Deepest V-Neck of All Time, and We Stan

Scroll To See More Images

I love a good deep v-neck, y’all—particularly when they’re featured on summer-ready dresses and going-out tops. There’s just something about the way they show a lot of skin without ~showing a lot of skin~. (Read: They’re sexy and classy rolled into one.) And, at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix Los Angeles premiere, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out wearing perhaps the deepest v-neck I’ve ever seen. It was truly incredible, and I am very much into the lewk.

In the new film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Lawrence plays the character Raven Darkhölme/Mystique. The names definitely lend themselves to the vibe of her Los Angeles premiere ensemble, because dark and mysterious are two words I’d use to describe it. The actress posed for the cameras in a long, gorgeous black dress from Dior’s 2020 cruise show. The dress was first debuted on a runway in Morocco, but Lawrence wears it so well on the red carpet, it might as well be the first time anyone has laid eyes on the gown. The v-neckline drops almost all the way down to the actress’ bellybutton, then is belted at the waist. The v-neck leaves ample room for jewelry, too, and Lawrence chose a silver fringe necklace to accent the bare-all vibes of the dress. Ugh, it’s all just so good.

Lawrence even had a moment with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult, who plays Hank McCoy/Beast in the upcoming film. The two were seen laughing together on the red carpet, which totally warms my heart. Maybe the exes have become friends again after working together on Dark Phoenix. (Or, maybe the two were doing the classic “fake laugh” pose for the cameras.) Only time will tell. You better believe I’m going to enjoy this friendship while it lasts, though.

The film officially premieres in the United States on June 7, so we can finally see Hoult and Lawrence’s on-screen chemistry once again. And, while I doubt there will be any deep v-necks in this superhero film, I think Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior ensemble will last me a while.