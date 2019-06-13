Jennifer Lawrence Had A “Bridezilla” Moment While She Was Planning Her Wedding

By all accounts, Jennifer Lawrence has been pretty relaxed about this whole “wedding planning” thing. It’s been smooth sailing for her and her fiancé since they got engaged in February after eight months of dating. There was one moment, however, that turned Jennifer Lawrence into a bridezilla for her wedding with Cooke Maroney — and she was more than happy to share every detail in her interview on Catt Sadler’s podcast NAKED.

The moment that got Lawrence in a tizzy? It wasn’t a mix-up with the catering or a venue canceling on her. Nope, it actually had to do with the bachelorette party she wanted to have but didn’t end up happening. Why?

“It was too last-minute,” Lawrence told Sadler with a laugh, explaining she hadn’t really planned on having one and her bridesmaids accepted that was the plan. Apparently, Lawrence changed her mind, but alas, it was too late. “People travel. They’re, like, out of town. I had, like, one friend that could make it…. I didn’t realize that I wanted it until yesterday until I realized I couldn’t have it, which is typical. My friend was like, ‘Welcome to being a bride.’ I’ve cried, I’ve officially joined the club.”

Lawrence did admit she was also emotional during the Great Bachelorette Debacle of 2019 because she’s preparing to go to New Orleans for work and the thought of being away from Maroney probably freaked her out.

“Then I was like, ‘Maybe I’m just nervous about going to New Orleans because I haven’t been away from you for a while and you know how many ghost stories they have,’” Lawrence said, recalling her conversation with Maroney to Sadler. “And I’ll be in New Orleans, and you won’t be around if I get scared by a ghost and you’re not there.’ He was like, ‘Babe, we’ve gone from bachelorette to ghosts.’ I don’t know. I was like, ‘Just get me a beer.’ That was my one moment.”

Fingers crossed this is the only intense moment in Lawrence’s journey to the altar because, for the most part, she’s been making the whole thing look so effortless. She’s managed to fly under the radar with Maroney and the whole wedding process, but we’re willing to assume she’s been just as chill as she’s always been. She looked so relaxed and gorgeous at her engagement party in May. More of this version of bride-to-be Lawrence, if you please!

