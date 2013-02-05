Jennifer Lawrence Hasn’t Chosen An Oscar Dress Yet, Jokes She Might Wear Sweatpants

This awards season, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence has been on everyone’s radar a bit more than usual. Not only has the 22-year-old actress been cleaning up for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” but she’s also made her mark on the red carpet, wearing hot-off-the-runway looks from Dior Haute Couture (she’s the face of the brand’s Miss Dior handbag range) at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. And while the mother of all red carpets is only a few weeks away, it seems Lawrence wants us to believe she has no clue what she’ll wear.

“I’m going to wear sweatpants,” Lawrence joked to reporters at yesterday’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon, where she was clad in a white strapless Chloe dress and an extremely dramatic spray tan (that oddly disappeared by nightfall.) “But seriously, I have been thinking about it. We’ve got some sketches together, but nothing decided yet.”

While it’s de rigueur for an actress to have us believe her red carpet dress was a last-minute decision, this was probably just another one of Lawrence’s “I’m normal!” comments—especially since we bet Dior’s creative director Raf Simons has already sent her a few custom creations to try on.

Still, Lawrence is slowly ingratiating herself into the world of fashion, and at the luncheon she even addressed that memorable red Calvin Klein Oscars dress she wore to last year’s event. “Last time was comfort. This year, I’m like suck it up, wear a corset. I’m going to go for fashion this time. I say that, but that’s the problem with the Oscars. They’re always at the end where you are just exhausted from dressing up, so I never care. Now, I will. Fashion.”

Dressing up may be exhausting, but we think she can pull it together for one more show—and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

