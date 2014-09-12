Jennifer Lawrence is Chairing Next Year’s Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famed Costume Institute has just announced its annual exhibition, which will be unveiled in May 2015, will focus on the intersection of China and fashion. The party that kicks off the exhibition—often dubbed the Party of the Year or Fashion’s Oscars—will be chaired by none other than Jennifer Lawrence, alongside Chinese actress Gong Li, Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer, Wendi Murdoch, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Considering that Wintour always imposes a strict dress code on the gala’s guests (last year men were instructed to wear tails and top hats) we can only guess what will be suggested for this party. Also of note, Yahoo! Style is underwriting the event.

Now to the exhibit—designers who will be featured will include the likes of Giorgio Armani, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and Roberto Cavalli, among many others. According to Thomas Campbell, Director and CEO of the Met, “the artistic direction of acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar Wai will take visitors on a cinematic journey through our galleries, where high fashion will be shown alongside masterworks of Chinese art.” Expect fashion items alongside Chinese costumes, paintings, porcelain, and Chinese films.

This exhibit is a follow-up to this years’ Charles James focused show, and the punk themed exhibition which ran the year before.

Chinese Whispers: Tales of the East in Art, Film, and Fashion will debut to the public on May 7, 2015 and bow August 16, 2015, and the gala will take place May 4, just in case you are wondering when to expect your invite (wink, wink).