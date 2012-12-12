Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway Among 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees

This morning, the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards nominations were announced, with a predictable group including “Homeland,” “Les Misérables,” and “Downton Abbey” leading the pack. Perhaps the most unique and exciting part of the SAG Awards is that all winners are chosen by members of the Screen Actors Guild—as in the actors themselves, and the show also honors both film and TV. With starlets like Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Watts, Anne Hathaway, and Sofia Vergara up for statuettes, one thing’s for sure: It’s going to be a killer red carpet, and if the latter two on that list have anything to do with it, some wardrobe malfunctions will be in occurrence. The SAG awards airs January 27 on TBS and TNT.

Read on for the complete list in the acting categories and let us know—did any of your favorite stars get snubbed?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Argo”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day Lewis, “Lincoln”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “Paperboy”

Maggie Smith, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”

Robert DeNiro, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway and Gelhorn”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Charlotte Rampling, “Restless”

Signourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields and McCoys”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway and Gelhorn”

Bill Paxton, “Hatfields and McCoys”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“Mad Men”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Julianne Marguiles, “The Good Wife”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

“30 Rock”

“Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

“The Office”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Louis CK, “Louis”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”