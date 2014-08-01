It’s Officially Over for Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Holt: Report

It looks like Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend who we never see Nicholas Hoult have called it quits.

According to E!, the split between the two actors “was very amicable” and—naturally—was caused by the excruciating hardship of being apart while filming movies.

“They spent a lot of time apart because of work, and it was difficult on their relationship,” an insider told the site.

As to be expected, a whole mess of rumors abound relating to the real reason these two split. Among them: Earlier this week, it was reported that Hoult, 24, was put off by Jen’s mega-stardom. “They’re still talking but Nicholas is moving on,” a source told The Fix. “He hates how in love with fame Jen is, and he told her he hates dating an A-list actress. That was the most hurtful to Jen because she’s worked so hard for her achievements and she’s so proud of her career.”

To add fuel to the fire, Hoult has also been spotted palling around with model (and Elvis Presley offspring) Riley Keough, and he’s been linked to Kristen Stewart a few times—something that Jennifer, 23, finds downright hilarious.

“There was something in a magazine, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s hilarious,’ because Kristen and I are friends,” Lawrence said in the June issue of Marie Claire, “I actually texted her a picture of it and was like, ‘Just so you know, this is absolutely true.”

Lawrence and Hoult started dating in 2011 but split in January 2013, before getting back together in July 2013.