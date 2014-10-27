StyleCaster
That Was Fast: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin Broke Up

Talk about a quickie romance: After supposedly dating for four months, it seems Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin have ended their relationship, according to E!  We say “supposedly” because neither the actress nor the Coldplay rocker had confirmed they were an item, and there’s been exactly one photo of them together.

Buzz that the “The Hunger Games” star was dating Martin emerged in August, right as she was calling it quits with long-term beau Nicholas Hoult. Martin, you’ll recall, announced his separation from ex Gwyneth Paltrow after more than a decade of marriage in March.

We have to say, we’ll miss the barrage of hilariously grandiose headlines that came with Jen and Chris’ union, such as The Daily Mail’s “Getting serious! Jennifer Lawrence flies her mother to Los Angeles to meet new boyfriend Chris Martin… and they’re already planning to spend Christmas together!” and “GIRL ABOUT TOWN: Jennifer Lawrence moves in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s old haunt.”

On the plus side, it was probably a nice treat for Martin to simply break up with someone, as opposed to having to consciously uncouple with them.

 

 

That was fast! After four months of dating, Jen and Chris have called it quits.

Jennifer Lawrence split with boyfriend Nicholas Hoult right before she started dating the Coldplay frontman.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI

Martin split from his wife of ten years, Gwyneth Paltrow, in March. 

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

