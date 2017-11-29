This Woman Looks So Much Like Jennifer Lawrence, She Was Swarmed by Paparazzi

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recognizable actresses among millennials, so it makes sense that if you bore even a smidge of resemblance to her, people would comment the heck out of your Instagram. That’s exactly what happened to Alexia Maier, a 17-year-old model from Ponte Vedra, Florida, who looks so identical to the 27-year-old actress that she’s been asked for autographs and swarmed by paparazzi.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Maier admitted that she didn’t take the J-Law comparisons seriously until her Instagram was flooded with comments. “At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence,” she said. “But when I started getting dozens of comments about my J-Law similarities, I started to realize it myself.”

She recalled one time when she visited New York City and was swarmed by fans who asked for her autograph. When she revealed that she wasn’t Lawrence, she saw the fans’ demeanors immediately change.

‘”In my hometown, people know they’re not going to see a real celebrity, so I’ve been told I look like her, but never confused,” Maier said. “But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs. I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said, ‘Jennifer, I’m your biggest fan!’ I told her, ‘I’m not Jennifer!’ but the woman immediately said, ‘Are you sure?’ I’ll never forget her reaction. At first it was surprise, then awe, then disappointment.”

Similarly, Maier shared a picture from the time she attended the premiere of “Mocking Jay – Part 2,” the final installation of “The Hunger Games” franchise which Lawrence famously starred in, in 2015. In her caption, Maier revealed that, when she walked the red carpet alongside other “THG” readers, she was “swarmed celebrity-style” by paparazzi and fans who presumably thought she was Lawrence.

“Got to meet a ton of really amazing people, especially my internet friends, swarmed celebrity-style, and embarrassed myself multiple times throughout the night,” Maier wrote.”

The anecdote seems peculiar considering she told Daily Mail that she’s “not a fan” of Lawrence. Though, she admitted that the constant internet attention has taught her to build character.

“I know this is not the answer people are expecting from me, but I am not a fan,” Maier said. “Even so, I can acknowledge that Jennifer has definitely impacted my life in strange ways. I got a lot of attention in the first couple years of high school because of my similarities to her. I was also subjected to a lot of online attention when I was pretty young, good and bad, but both have managed to help shape me as a person.”

Take a look at some of Maier’s best twinning pictures below and decide on her resemblance for yourself. TBH, she might not be a dead ringer for Lawrence, but we can see the similarity if Lawrence was a few years younger.