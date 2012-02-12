Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Whitney Tribute At Grammys

When a diva passes it’s only fitting that another diva honor her. Hours after news broke that Whitney Houston had died, the music industry began to scramble to find ways to acknowledge her death during tonight’s Grammy telecast.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday evening, Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich announced that Jennifer Hudson will lead the memorial with a moving musical tribute.

“Our plan at this point, I’ve asked Jennifer Hudson to come,” he explained. “We’re really, at this point talking about what she’s going to do, but it will be something respectful.”

Whitney’s death has come as an unexpected tragedy to fans and friends alike. While celebrities burned up Twitter last night sharing their thoughts and condolences, Whitney’s ex-husband, Bobby Brown broke down in tears during a concert last night in Mississippi and was unable to perform with his band New Edition during the first song.

The Grammy-winning singer’s death followed a stint in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction last May. No foul play is suspected.