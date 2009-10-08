Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Release First Baby Pictures

It’s basically the year 1950 in Hollywood. With more celebs pregnant each day, we can’t help but deem this the west coast baby boom of our era. Patiently, we await the pictures of our favorite celebrities and their adorable babies. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga just had the tiniest, cutest, baby boy.

Named after his father, meet David Jr.:

Photo by: Derek Blanks / Ken Barboza Associates / Hilton Media Group / People

When People magazine asked Hudson how she was recovering from the C-section birth she replied, “Everybody told me how much it was going to hurt afterwards, but I think I have a different tolerance for pain than others. By that night after I had the baby, I’m like, ‘Look, I can’t sit in this bed anymore. I’ve got to get up!”

Spoken like a real women! Congrats to Jenn and Dave on your newborn baby, he’s absolutely adorable.