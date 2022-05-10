Johnny’s Ex Jennifer Feels ‘Insanely Sad’ About His Trial With Amber—Here’s Why It ‘Breaks Her Heart’

Heartbreaking. Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s relationship may be over, but she still has thoughts about his and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. Jennifer dated and was briefly engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the late 80s, and has since revealed details about their relationship in her new book Out of the Corner, released May 3, 2022.

While promoting the book, Jennifer went on Extra on May 9, 2022 to tell her side of the story and where she stands with Johnny now amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. “I haven’t known him for 30 years. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t seen him… The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved,” she shared. “These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It’s sad. I don’t have an opinion, except it breaks my heart… I just knew him in a very different time.”

The ex-couple met on a blind date, and the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress was very fond of the relationship at its start. “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet,” she wrote in her book.

However, as Johnny’s schedule began to fill up, she was noticing his absence and quick temper as time passed. “He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off 21 Jump Street.”

The two were briefly engaged, but the Dirty Dancing star called it off when he didn’t show up at their place after a meeting. However, thirty years later, Jennifer looked back at her relationship with Johnny and called it a “ “a f—cking bonfire.” She later went on to say that Johnny was “funny and sweet and just so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic.”

Johnny later moved on and married Amber Heard from 2015 to 2017. He sued Amber Heard for defamation in 2019 she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about her experience with domestic abuse. While she didn’t mention him by name, many believed that the article was about her ex-husband. Johnny believed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs such as his Pirates of the Caribbean role. His exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have also reacted to the defamation trial that started in April 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

Out of the Corner by Jennifer Grey is available on Amazon

.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.