Jen Garner Just Revealed She Had a ‘Wedding For Myself’ After Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement

Super sweet. Jen Garner’s “wedding” was so wholesome. The Alias star told Town & Country about how she treated herself to her 50th birthday and how she got her friends and the community involved.

In her interview with Town & Country, Jennifer revealed that her birthday snowballed into a big celebration that was at a wedding level. “I basically had a wedding for myself,” she told the publication that interviewed her about her startup Once Upon a Farm and her charity work with Save the Children. “I was so shocked that I was doing it.” She invited her family and it ended up being a whole big bash where they packed over 5,000 backpacks full of meals for families of four for the program Blessings in a Backpack. “I put everyone to work,” she said, and they all danced to “Rocky Top” by the Osborne Brothers.

Jen also addressed her “nice” girl image in the interview. “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely,” she said. “I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It’s not that I feel I’m underestimated in that way—I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person.”

Jen’s “wedding” birthday celebration was on Easter weekend which was only a couple of weeks after Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Jen Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that Garner is “completely favorable” to Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

Jen Garner welcomed Jennifer Lopez with open arms to their family after J-Lo and Ben’s first wedding in Las Vegas. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that The Adam Project star “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.” Jen Garner and Ben have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10.

The 13 Going on 30 star was graciously invited to the extravagant second wedding. However, due to prior commitments and a trip with her boyfriend and dad to Sam’s Club, Jen Garner didn’t to go to her ex-husband’s second wedding at his Georgia estate. An insider told Hollywood Life on August 18, 2022 that she’s still supportive of the wedding and all their celebrations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J-Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.