Jen Garner Just Shared a Photo of Her as a Kid & She Looks Just Like Her Daughter With Ben

Just like her mother. Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet look so much alike. The 13 Going on 30 star posted a picture of her siblings and fans pointed out that the genes are way too strong in the family.

Jennifer Garner posted a picture on her Instagram featuring her two sisters, Melissa and Susannah, on National Middle Child Day on August 12, 2022. “The best thing that ever happened to me was growing up between my sisters. ♥️ #NationalMiddleChildDay,” she captioned the post. Many fans took to the comments to point out the resemblance between all of them. One person commented “Looks like 3 Jennifer’s looking up! 💛💛💛” Hello Magazine noted that Jen’s daughter with Ben Aflleck, Violet, looks exactly like her. The ex-couple who divorced in 2018, have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 10.

Violet did not attend her father’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez after reports that some of Ben and J-Lo’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Though she was absent at the ceremony, the whole family tagged along J-Lo and Ben’s Honeymoon in Paris and celebrated J-Lo’s 53rd birthday with a special dinner. In pictures obtained by HollywoodLife on July 26, 2022, J-Lo can be seen embracing Violet in a hug.

Jennifer Garner welcomed J-Lo into their family in the most thoughtful way. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that on July 25, 2022, Jen “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

