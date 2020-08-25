Jennifer Garner’s Reaction to Finishing ‘The Office’ For the First Time Is All of Us

Same, Jen, same. Jennifer Garner reacted to The Office finale for the first time in a video, and we can relate. The 13 Going on 30 actress took to her Instagram on Monday, 24, to post her reaction to finishing all nine seasons of The Office for the first time, and let’s just say, she was a wee bit emotional. (But who can blame her?)

In the video, Garner sat in front of the camera as she cried in slow emotion. In a voiceover, Garner explained that she and her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck—daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphine, 11, and son Samuel, 8—just finished The Office for the first time and are balls of emotions. “You’ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings,” she said while wearing a Dunder Mifflin sweatshirt and sitting in front of a sign that read, “Thank you, Dunder Mifflin.” (For those who aren’t Office fans, Dunder Mifflin is the fictional paper sales company that the characters work at.)

She continued, “Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

In her caption, Garner went on to pay tribute to the NBC sitcom, which aired from 2005 to 2013. “My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too,” she wrote.

After her video, several Office alums took to Garner’s comments with their reactions to her crying over The Office series finale, which aired in May 2013. “Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too! 😘❤️ 🤗, wrote Angela Kinsley, who played Angela Martin.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, commented, “Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam…😭)”

In an Instagram comment to a fan captured by CommentsbyCelebs, Garner reflected on one of her favorite moments from the series. “When Dwight said Pam was his best friend,” she wrote, with four crying face emojis. Fischer responded to the comment, writing “Anything with Dwight and Pam.”

Long live The Office! Miss you, Dunder Mifflin.