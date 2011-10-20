Jennifer Garner Takes On ‘The Breakfast Club’

If I had to pick a favorite ’80s movie, I would absolutely say The Breakfast Club. The John Hughes classic about a jock, geek, stoner, weirdo and the popular girl bonding in detention on a Saturday encapsulates just about every angsty teenage emotion possible. And it’s perfect. Filmmaker Jason Reitman agrees with me — the Juno director is directing a live reading of the movie’s screenplay tonight at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The coolest part is the cast. Mindy Kaling, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Garner and the illustrious James Van Der Beek will be playing the roles. Jennifer will be the bratty, sushi-eating ice princess made famous by the queen of the 1980s, Molly Ringwald, and James will be the jock, which was of course originated by Emilio Estevez. If this isn’t perfect casting, I don’t know what is.

This concept is awesome, and got us thinking about other movies we’d love to see get similar treatment. Though it’s not nearly as old as The Breakfast Club, I think a Clueless live reading would be fantastic. Blake Lively as Cher and Glee‘s Naya Rivera as Dionne would be a hilarious updated take on the film. What are some other movies you would like to see live readings of by your favorite stars?