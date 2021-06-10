Jennifer Garner’s Real Feelings About J-Lo Are Revealed Amid Rumors She’s Moving For Ben Affleck

The truth comes out. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating proves that she wants nothing but the best for her ex-husband.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 9, that Garner, who divorced Affleck in 2018, has no issues with him getting back together with his ex-fiancée. “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the insider said, noting that both Garner and Lopez have met. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Though it seems like Garner and Affleck are on amicable terms, a source told E! News on Wednesday that the 13 Going on 30 actress still doesn’t want to know too much about his new romance. “Jen does not want to get involved. She has completely moved on,” the insider said. “She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too. What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won’t get involved with who he dates or his private life.”

A source also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that there’s “no animosity” between Garner and Affleck as he rekindles his love with Lopez. “Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity. As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy,” the insider said.

The reports come amid rumors that Lopez is moving from Miami, where she lived with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the insider told E! News, adding that J-Lo “is packing up her Miami rental”. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”

The insider continued, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and divorced in 2013. The former couple share three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez, for her part, shares two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony: 13-year-old twins, Emme an Maximilian.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.