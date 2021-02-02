Here’s How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck’s Sudden Breakup With Ana de Armas

Team Ben. Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ breakup is nothing but love for her ex-husband. News broke in January 2021 that Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, had split after less than a year of dating.

The two, who met on the set of the upcoming film Deep Water in late 2019, split due to their different lifestyles.”Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told People at the time. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” The insider also noted that Affleck and de Armas’ breakup was “completely amicable.”

But what does Affleck’s ex-wife think? Well, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 2, that Garner is “supportive” of her ex-husband as he moves on from his public relationship with de Armas. “Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana,” the insider said. “Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore.”

The insider also noted that Affleck and de Armas are still in contact after their split. “For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids,” the source said. “Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them.”

Affleck and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The two finalized their divorce in 2018. The former couple share three children: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8. A source told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 that de Armas had a good relationship with Affleck and Garner’s kids before her split from the Argo star. “Ana understands the situation and is close with their kids, gets along with them and loves them,” an insider said at the time. “Ana and Ben spend a lot of time together when they are both in town.”

The source also said that Garner was “happy” for Affleck as he and Armas became more serious. The insider also noted that the exes were “getting along so well” at the time and were “often communicating because of their co-parenting dynamic.”