Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Those Ben Affleck & J-Lo Dating Rumors

Not her problem. Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating rumors was revealed, and she wants to part of the “circus” that is Bennifer.

A source told E! News on Tuesday, May 11, that Garner isn’t concerned with her ex-husband’s rumored relationship with his ex-fiancée. “[She] doesn’t want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way,” the insider said. “She’s trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben’s love life. Her focus is always on the kids’ happiness and Ben being a good father.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight on May 2 that Garner “isn’t bothered” by Affleck’s recent hangouts with Lopez after J-Lo’s recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez. “Jen isn’t bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben,” the insider said.”What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They’ve been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids’ happiness is Jen’s main priority.”

Garner and Affleck share three kids: daughters Violet 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. They married in 2005 and separated in 2015. Garner’s reaction to Bennifer comes after Page Six reported on April 30 that J-Lo and Affleck have been “spending” time together since the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s breakup with A-Rod. The newspaper reported that Ben has hung out at least three times at J-Lo’s $28 million house in Los Angeles.

To keep their meetups a secret, Ben is picked up in a white Escalade SUV at the Hotel Bel-Air by J-Lo’s security and driven to the “On the Floor” singer’s home, where he stays for a few hours before he’s returned to his car at the Hotel Bel-Air parking garage. Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” Page Six’s insider said.

J-Lo and Affleck were first photographed on Friday in the same SUV after their secret meetup. Affleck was seen in a T-shirt with a green backpack as he exited the white Escalade SUV, while J-Lo was seen in the same car wearing sunglasses, hoop earrings and a nude lip. Page Six’s source also notes that Bennifer is not back together. “They are friends…they’ve never not been,” the insider said.

J-Lo and Ben, who starred together in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli, got engaged in 2002 months after J-Lo announced her divorce from her husband at the time, Cris Judd. The couple ended their engagement in 2004 but have remained friends. For InStyle’s May 2021 cover, Ben talked about what it’s been like to see his ex “getting the credit she deserves” in her career after all these years. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said.

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

