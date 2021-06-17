Here’s Jennifer Garner’s ‘Only Concern’ With Ben Affleck Getting Back Together With J-Lo

Real feelings. Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating reveals her “only concern” with her ex-husband getting back together with his ex-fiancee.

A source told HollywoodLife on Thursday, June 17, that Garner doesn’t care about the “media circus” around Affleck and J-Lo and is only concerned about how her ex-husband’s new relationship affects their three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“Jen doesn’t want anything to do with the media circus surrounding Ben’s rekindled romance with J-Lo,” the insider said.. “Her only concern is, and always has been, their kids and as long as he’s there for them as a father then she’s happy. Jen is absolutely fine with Ben dating J-Lo but she just doesn’t want to get caught up in the frenzy of it. She likes to keep her life somewhat private but supports whatever decision Ben makes as long as he’s happy, healthy, and makes their children a priority which he always has.”

The comment comes after Affleck and Garner reunited for the first time in public at Seraphina’s sixth grade graduation in Malibu, California, on Monday, June 14. “Jennifer‘s kids are her priority,” a second source told HollywoodLife. “She has gone above and beyond to make sure she and Ben can have a happy co-parenting relationship. Being able to do things together as a family—like being able to go to Seraphina’s graduation together—is so important for the kids. So, the fact that they can do that is just very special.”

A third source confirmed that, while Garner “trusts” Affleck and Lopez, she “doesn’t want to be involved in any drama,” which is why she’s keeping herself away from their romance. “With Father’s Day right around the corner, Jen is blessed to know that her kids have a great father in Ben,” the insider said. “She loves the father he is, and they have a complete understanding of how they co-parent. So, when it comes to Ben dating anyone, she knows that he is dating people that are great people. Jen trusts Ben and Jen trusts Jen [Lopez]. She is happy for Ben and that is all that can she do. She doesn’t want to be involved in any drama. It is totally fine with her that Ben has rekindled things with Jennifer.”

The second source explained that Garner and Affleck‘s co-parenting relationship works because they don’t involve themselves in each other’s personal lives, which is why Garner hasn’t asked too much about her ex-husband’s new romance. “Jennifer does everything she can to make sure things are good between them and a part of that is being supportive of Ben’s choice but also keeping a healthy distance in that respect,” the insider said. “She’s very clear that his personal life is his business and that, as long as he’s healthy and staying on track, she’ll support him. He seems to be in a good place and happy, so Jennifer is happy for him.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and separated in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2018. Before his relationship with Garner, Affleck dated Lopez from 2001 to 2004. The former couple got engaged in 2002 but ended their engagement when they split. A source told Page Six on Wednesday, June 16, that Lopez has always regretted her breakup with Affleck and considers him the “one who got away.”

“As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it,” the insider said. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

The source continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

