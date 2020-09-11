Jennifer Garner Had the Best Response to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Her Ex’s Baby

Baby number four? Jennifer Garner responded to pregnancy rumors, and no, she’s not pregnant with one of her ex’s babies. The 13 Going on 30 star took to her Instagram on Thursday, September 10, to shut down rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not — and never will be — pregnant,” Garner wrote in a response to a fan who asked if she was pregnant. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

The pregnancy rumors started after the Camping alum posted a video of her in overalls on her farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. “My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place,” she wrote. “I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple. 👩🏻‍🌾🍎🌞🚜♥️.”

The video featured the Alias alum in overalls as she showed off a group of cows on her farm. Though the video led to comments from celebrities like Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon who complimented Garner on her overalls look, there were many fans who asked the Dallas Buyers Club actress if she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend John Miller or ex-husband Ben Affleck’s baby. According to her response, the answer is a no, never, not going to happen.

Garner—who shares three kids with her ex-husband Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8—split from Affleck in October 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Before her marriage to Affleck, the Elektra star was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. In August 2020, news broke that she had split from businessman John Miller after almost two years together.

Though rumors circulated that Garner was dating her former Alias costar Bradley Cooper after her split from Miller (there were photos of the two on a beach date with Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk), a source told Us Weekly at the time that the two are just buds. They are friends and have been forever,” the insider said.

