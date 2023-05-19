Jennifer Garner’s Best Movies & TV Shows Ranked, From Alias to 13 Going On 30

Over the past two decades, Jennifer Garner has not only become a household name but also cemented herself as a Hollywood mainstay. But what are the best Jennifer Garner movies and tv shows? Let’s rundown what led Garner to win the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

She got her big break as CIA double agent Sydney Bristow in the seminal spy thriller, Alias, created by J.J. Abrams and lauded by Quentin Tarantino. Throughout the show’s run, Garner was nominated four times for an Emmy Award, and she went on to star in several romcoms including the classic 13 Going on 30. She also had a supporting role in the Academy Award-winning comedy Juno as a hardworking wife hoping to adopt a baby. Garner has since gained a reputation for playing tenacious yet empathetic characters ranging from a supportive mother in the coming-of-age movie Love, Simon all the way to a steadfast, dedicated doctor as she did in Dallas Buyers Club.

Jennifer Garner’s best movies and TV shows

Here’s a definitive list of the best Jennifer Garner movies and tv shows, where she’s done everything from making her indelible mark on pop culture to showing us what it really means to embody a strong female character.

Jennifer Garner’s best TV Shows

Alias (2001-2006)

The J.J. Abrams show that started it all, Alias put Jennifer Garner on the map and remains to this day a beloved show. Alias is primarily a sci-fi spy thriller. The show follows the adventures of Sidney Bristow as she navigates treacherous waters as a double agent for both the CIA and crime syndicate SD-6. Armed with cool gadgets and hand-to-hand combat skills, Sid heads into the field and reports her findings to her handsome CIA handler, Michael Vaughn (Michael Vartan).

Party Down (2023)

The recently rebooted Starz cult-favorite Party Down was the launching pad for the careers of stars like Jane Lynch (Glee) and Adam Scott (Severance). Jennifer Garner joined the cast for a laugh-out-loud good time as Henry Pollard’s (Adam Scott) new love interest in the reboot.