Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Alo Leggings Are on Major Sale at Nordstrom & They’re Going To Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

Alo leggings are by far the stretchiest and most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn in my entire life. And I’m not the only person who knows that—America’s sweetheart, Jennifer Garner, is always photographed in Alo leggings. She’s like the unofficial Alo ambassador. These leggings are usually out of my budget, but Jennifer Garner’s Alo leggings are up to 50 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

I was skeptical of these much-touted leggings. I’ve been let down by bad leggings so many times. They always end up slipping down my waist when I walk around, but Alo leggings fit like a glove. If I were actually flexible, I could do the splits in these leggings and they wouldn’t budge. So they are both editor-and celeb-approved. Always trust Jenna Rink from 13 Going 30.

Alo is not often on sale, so the fact that they’re knocked down into the double digits for Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is notable. There are tons of cute colorways available, too. If you’ve been wanting to try Alo, now’s the time. But because Alo has become such a major athleisure brand, a lot of other shoppers are hunting for discounts. If you want to buy them, I’d suggest adding them to your cart ASAP.

The Nordstrom sale does technically goes until Sunday, August 8. You can browse all the beauty, designer and fashion deals. You won’t see a Nordstrom sale this big until November—Black Friday—so you might as well get your fall shopping done now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Caf Blue Leggings — $44 Off

These trendy blue leggings are designed to act like a second skin when you’re working out. The leggings, which are usually a whopping $114, also prevent chafing.

Camo Leggings — $64 Off

We all know that camo leggings make you stand out from the crowd rather than blend in, so opt for these high-waisted Alo leggings. They’re normally $128, so you’re getting a great deal.

Cargo Joggers — $38 Off

Tbh, I’m not ready for “hard pants.” Upgrade your sweatpants and stock up on some discounted joggers that you can wear out and about.

Pink Shorts — $16 Off

Add some super comfy shorts to your athleisure collection. You can work out in these or lounge around on your couch watching Netflix all day.