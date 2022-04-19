Jennifer Garner & Her Boyfriend’s Kids Just Met Each Other For the 1st Time After Bennifer’s Engagement

Meet the Family. Jennifer Garner’s kids met John Miller, Jen’s current boyfriend, and his children just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck announced his engagement with Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer and John’s kids were brought together during the 13 Going On 30 actress’s 50th birthday food drive.

The couple reportedly plans to take things to the next level. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. Months later on April 16, 2022, the families came together and celebrated the Juno actress’s milestone birthday. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The news comes after Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben announced his engagement with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Garner divorced in 2015 after they married in 2005. They have three kids together: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 12, and son, Samuel, 9. Garner and Miller started dating in 2018. Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup and has two kids with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

On the stance of their relationship, it seems to be going strong. “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

Along with Jennifer’s new boyfriend, Ben’s new fiancéebecame really close with The Adam Project actress and her children on Halloween. “Once it was clear that Ben and Lopez were serious about getting back together, Jennifer reached out,” an insider said. “When you have children with an ex and that person starts dating again, all three of you are linked together like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure that she had a relationship with J. Lo, if for nothing else, so that things were not awkward for her kids.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.