Jen’s Kids Are ‘Getting Close’ to Her BF After Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Her Mom

Very sweet. Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s families have gotten super close. A source close to the couple reveal the romantic activities of the twosome and how they incorporate their families into their daily life.

The source told UsWeekly on July 27, 2022, about how Jen and John bonded during their free time, “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes.” Jen and John will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have jetted off on “secret getaways” to the different parts of the world including. New York, Italy and beyond. When the two reunted, a source told UsWeekly that “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship. The 13 Going On 30 actress and businessman’s families are also close-knit. “She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” and have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.” John is reportedly “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and all of them plan “fun things together on weekends.” The couple started seeing each other in October 2018, but they reportedly split in 2020. The two reunited on May 4, 2021.

Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck just got married to Jennifer Lopez on July 17. 2022. When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a picture of her biking at Lake Tahoe. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Though Violet was absent at the wedding, the whole family tagged along J-Lo and Ben’s Honeymoon in Paris and celebrated J-Lo’s 53rd birthday with a special dinner. In pictures obtained by HollywoodLife on July 26, 2022, J-Lo can be seen embracing her eldest step-daughter in a hug.

Jennifer Garner welcomed J-Lo into their family in the most thoughtful way. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that on July 25, 2022, Jen “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

Ben and Jen Garner have three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. J-Lo has two kids from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony: twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14. The two blended families are close together and everyone is on-board with the co-parenting situation. The HollywoodLife source also shared, “Jen respects J-Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.