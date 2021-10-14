Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Is ‘Unlike’ Ben Affleck—Here’s How ‘Committed’ Their Relationship Is

Months after reuniting, Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship is still going strong! The couple are reportedly more “serious” than ever about their connection.

Garner and Miller, who have dated on and off since 2018, are thinking about their future together, according to an Us Weekly report published on Thursday, October 14. “Jen and John are serious,” an insider told the site at the time. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.” The insider went on to note that the 13 Going on 30 alum, 49, and the businessman, 43, have been taking their time to get to know each other and their families before taking the next steps in their relationship.

“For a good while, it was important for both of them to focus on their kids and enjoy their time together in a low-profile way,” the source explained, adding that friends of the couple think they might get engaged sometime soon. Until then, Garner and her beau are “being quite old-fashioned and respectful until that happens,” the insider said, noting that “it’s unlikely they’d live together before things are formalized.”

Garner and Miller weren’t always on the same page, however. The couple temporarily split in August 2020 after nearly two years together. According to reports at the time, the reason they went their separate ways was that Miller wanted to marry Garner—but the Alias alum wasn’t ready to take that next step. The pair decided to rekindle their relationship less than a year after their split, with sources telling Us Weekly in May 2021 that they were officially “back on.”

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a source told the site at the time. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

Prior to her relationship with Miller, the Yes Day actress was married to Ben Affleck, 49. The exes share daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and a son Samuel, 9. Garner’s boyfriend, for his part, also has two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. In September 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that Garner and Miller were starting to “incorporate” their children more into their relationship now that they are “really going strong and getting more serious.”

“They are spending a lot more time together,” the insider added at the time. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more.”

Garner’s ex, for his part, has also been enjoying a rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. The pair, who were previously engaged in 2002 and dated from 2001 to 2004, got back together in April 2021 following the Hustlers star’s split from Alex Rodriguez.