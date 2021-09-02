Jennifer Garner’s Kids Are Now Meeting Her BF’s Children a Month After Ben Introduced Them to J-Lo’s Twins

Getting serious! Jennifer Garner’s and John Miller‘s kids are reportedly spending way more time together recently after being kept apart “for a long time” throughout their parents’ relationship, a new report by Us Weekly reveals.

The Yes Day actress, 49, has three kids from her previous marriage to Ben Affleck, 49. The exes share daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and a son Samuel, 9. Garner’s boyfriend, for his part, also has two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. According to Us Weekly, Garner and Miller are officially beginning to “incorporate” their children more into their relationship now that they are “really going strong and getting more serious,” an insider told the site on September 2.

“They are spending a lot more time together,” the source added. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more.”

Garner and Miller, who started dating in 2018, temporarily split in August 2020 after nearly two years together. The pair reportedly went their separate ways at the time because Miller, a businessman and CEO of CaliGroup, wanted to marry Garner—but the Alias alum wasn’t ready to take that next step. Less than a year after their split, however, the pair decided to rekindle their relationship, with sources telling Us Weekly in May 2021 that they were officially “back on.”

Garner’s ex, meanwhile, has since been enjoying a rekindled romance of his own. The Argo producer began dating his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, in April 2021 following the Hustlers star’s split from Alex Rodriguez. The pair, who previously got engaged in 2002 and dated from 2001 to 2004, have already introduced each other to their kids.

Lopez and Affleck’s families have gone on to spend lots of time together in recent weeks. In August, J-Lo and her kids—13-year-old twins Max and Emme—and Affleck and his kids made their blended family debut at Hollywood’s famous themed restaurant, Magic Castle. Ben’s mother also joined them at the venue, where they were all dressed to the nines.

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids,” an insider told People following their outing in August. “They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.”