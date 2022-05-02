J-Lo’s Daughter Was Just Spotted With Jen Garner Amid Reports Her Mom Has a ‘Special Bond’ With Ben’s Son

Cute bonding moment! Jennifer Garner met Jennifer Lopez’s kids weeks after J-Lo and Ben Affleck announced their engagement. The 13 Going On 30 star was seen at a school event with her and Ben’s three kids, along with J-Lo’s kids from her previous marriage.

The newly engaged couple was seen supporting each other’s families on Sunday, May 1, 2022. J-Lo’s daughter Emme was seen bonding with her about-to-be stepdad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Violet, was also seen embracing J-Lo’s daughter Emme on the school grounds.

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022 through J-Lo’s newsletter OntheJLo. Ben and Jennifer Garner were together from 2005 to 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Jennifer Garner and Ben have three kids together, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Meanwhile, the Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer were previously together from 2002 to 2004, and reunited in April 2021 after J-Lo split from her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo, for her part, has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: daughter Emme and son Maximilian, 14.

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife, the two families are trying very hard to support each other. “[J-Lo and Ben] are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing,” the insider said on April 26, 2022. “She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

J-Lo has also gotten close to Jen and Ben’s youngest son, Samuel. “[J-Lo] definitely has a special bond with Samuel.” The insider continued, “when Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

The Last Duel actor and the Hustlers star are content with the children they have now, citing that they are not planning to have any children in the future. The insider confirmed, “they are both past that part in their lives.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

