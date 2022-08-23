Here’s if Jen Garner Has ‘Hard Feelings’ Toward Ben & J-Lo & Why She Declined Their Wedding Invite

Ex-wife to new wife. Jennifer Garner’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding reveals what she really thinks about her ex-husband marrying his ex-fiancé.

J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022, that Jen Garner, as well as J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, have been supportive of their ex-spouses’ new marriage. “Marc Anthony and Jen Garner have been supportive,” the insider said. “There’s been no bad blood or hard feelings as of late.”

The source added that Jen Garner (who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Ben) and Marc (who shares Max and Emme with J-Lo) want to have a good relationship with their ex-spouses for the sake of their children. “Their main goal is to always keep their children happy, and they all feel aligned on that,” the insider said. “The kids get along well, and Ben’s kids love Jen, and Jen’s kids adore Ben.” As for Ben and J-Lo, Entertainment Tonight’s source revealed that the couple “were elated the entire weekend” and were “so excited to have formally shared this bonding experience with their closest friends and family.” The insider continued, “They are just so thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together. They truly and authentically feel like they were destined to be together. They take so much pride in that.”

New of Jen Garner’s reaction to Ben and J-Lo’s wedding comes after a source told HollywoodLife that the 13 Going on 30 star was invited to her ex-husband and his new wife’s nuptials but decided not to attend. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

A second source also told the site that Jen Garner “congratulated” Ben and J-Lo but chose not to attend because of her work schedule. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the insider said. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

A source also told HollywoodLife in July 2022 that Jen Garner “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers” after their nuptials—a gesture that J-Lo was “really touched by.” “[She] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider said. The source also revealed that Jen Garner approves of J-Lo’s relationship with her and Ben’s kids. “[J-Lo] is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children,” the insider said.

The report came after another source also told HollywoodLife in April 2022 that Jen Garner was “completely favorable” to Ben and J-Lo’s relationship after their engagement that month. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

The insider also confirmed at the time that Jen Garner would be invited to Ben and J-Lo’s wedding. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source said. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

