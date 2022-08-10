Jen Garner Is Being Trolled For an ‘Awkward’ Movie Scene of Her Stealing a J-Lo Magazine

Everywhere she goes. Jennifer Garner is haunted by Jennifer Lopez even in her 2004 hit movie 13 Going On 30. Fans spotted a little cameo of “On the Floor” singer in the movie and Jen Garner’s actions had fans laughing decades after the movie first came out.

In a TikTok posted by @danatoday, Jennifer Garner’s character in 13 Going On 30, Jenna Rink, spots her competitor’s magazine on a New York City magazine stand. She then steals and hides all the copies so that her company’s magazine is front and center. Coincidentally, the competitor’s magazine features Jennifer Lopez on the cover. “JLO haunting Jennifer Garner since 2004 😩 @benaffleck??,” the caption read. The TikTok went viral and many fans took to make fun of the fact that they both married Ben Affleck. “Well, Ben does love his Jennifers 😁,” one user commented. Another user commented, “This feels so awkward why they did thiis💀.” One person pointed out how the scene would predict the future, “Foreshadowing! The magazine behind it was Jlo again 😂,” referring to when J-Lo dated Ben Affleck before and after he married Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner married in 2005 after meeting and bonding on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil where they starred together. They were together from 2004 to 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Ben’s split from J-Lo, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Jen Garner, Ben and J-Lo reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022.

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the details of her last minute Las Vegas wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

A source disclosed to Page Six on July 18, 2022, that Ben told his ex-wife about the Las Vegas wedding three days before the public learned about it. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the source said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.”When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. The source also revealed that Ben and J-Lo were in a rush to be wedded. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Jen Garner welcomed J-Lo into the family with open arms. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that on July 25, 2022, Jen “congratulated Ben and J-Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J-Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

