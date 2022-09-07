Jen Garner Was Just Seen With a Massive Ring on Her Finger Weeks After Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding

A mystery. After she was out doing errands with her son, Jennifer Garner was seen holding his hand with an impressive ring on her finger. It leads to the big question: Is Jennifer Garner engaged?

Jen Garner is going steady with her boyfriend John Miller. A source told Us Weekly on July 27, 2022, that the two are content with where they are. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” the source confirmed. The source also revealed how Jen and John bonded during their free time, “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes.” Jen and John will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have jetted off on “secret getaways” to the different parts of the world including New York, Italy, and beyond. However, despite their closeness and dreamy getaways, The Adam Project actress has not confirmed that she is engaged in the wake of the paparazzi pictures. Her ring is also on her right hand. Though traditionally worn on the left ring finger, a right ring finger could also break those traditions due to personal preference. Or, the ring can just be an ordinary accessory.

The picture was released weeks after Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Due to prior commitments, Jen Garner didn’t go to the extravagant wedding. An insider told Hollywood Life on August 18, 2022, that she’s still supportive of the wedding and all their celebrations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J-Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.” Jen was seen at a Sam’s Club in her home state of West Virginia on the day of the wedding with John and her father.

Jen Garner and Ben were married from 2005 to 2018. The two share three kids together, Violet 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Ever since J-Lo and Ben reunited in April 2021, the three actors have been in a very loving co-parenting situation. The source gushed about how much Jen loves Bennifer. “Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,” HollywoodLife’s source said. “Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

